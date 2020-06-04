The renovations being carried on the north runway at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will be completed by the end of August, the airport management said Thursday, but it did not give a date for the reopening of the runway.

The 35-year-old north runway was closed on May 28 ahead of schedule so that the repair work could be carried during the period of slow air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Under normal circumstances, the work would have been done incrementally, without closing the runway, but a decision was made to take advantage of the slow period and carry out large scale repairs so that the airport could provide better services when regular air travel resumes, the company said.

The renovation work includes removing the centerline lights, edge lights, and threshold/end lights so that the 3,660-meter long runway could be resurfaced, the company said. The original schedule for the renovation work was after the 2021 Lunar New Year holiday, but it will now be completed by the end of August, the company said.