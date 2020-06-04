TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (June 3), one of the 1989 Tiananmen student leaders, Wang Dan (王丹), described the exchange as "historically significant" and said it sent a clear message to the Chinese government about U.S. support for human rights.

According to CNA, Pompeo hosted survivors of the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre on the eve of its 31st anniversary, becoming the first secretary of state in American history to offer such a gesture. After sharing a photo of himself and the student activists, Pompeo expressed his condolences to the victims of the brutal repression of the Chinese students' democracy movement.

In an interview with Radio Taiwan International that same day, Wang pointed out that this was the first time in 30 years that an American secretary of state agreed to meet with him and other survivors. He said that the U.S. legislative branch in the past had usually been more vocal on human rights violations than the executive; however, Wednesday's closed-door meeting signified that this was no longer the case.

Wang said both the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government have decided to stand up to Beijing's continual persecution of its Chinese opposition together, which he believes is highly significant. He added that the U.S. is trying to convey its confrontational stance toward Beijing's human rights record through the meeting.

Wang said Pompeo asked the meeting attendees to share their suggestions on how the U.S. could direct China towards democracy. Wang emphasized that the U.S. government should demand improved treatment for Chinese workers, attempt direct conversations with Chinese citizens, and attempt to provide people with accurate information surrounding shrouded and distorted events from the country's history, including the Tiananmen Square massacre.