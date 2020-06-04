TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) visited a mask manufacturer in central Taiwan on Thursday (6/4) to thank them for their contributions in battling the Wuhan coronavirus.

With the threat of the coronavirus easing in the country, Vice President Lai visited Habor Precision Inc., located in Taichung's Taiping District, on Thursday morning, CNA reported. He was given a tour of the facilities by Chairman Hsu Wen-hsien (許文憲), who also serves as the head of the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builder's Association.

During the tour, Lai said that as the epidemic began to spread and the number of cases was increasing, the situation became more and more critical, which led Taiwanese people to worry about the future. Fortunately, he said, the country had heroes who stepped up to the challenge.

In addition to the efforts of Chen Shi-chung (陳時中) and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taiwan is grateful to the textile industry and the machine tool industry, Lai said. The vice president then recognized Hsu Wen-Hsien's long-term efforts in precision machinery, job creation, and economic development.

Lai said that Hsu was able to lead the country's machine tool industry to work together, and when faced with difficult times, he was able to transform the sector into an epidemic prevention industry.

The vice president also pointed out that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hopes that Taiwan will become a global production center for personal protective equipment. In addition to promoting Taiwanese brands, she hopes that Taiwan will use its expertise, capabilities, and experiences learned during the pandemic to contribute to the international community.