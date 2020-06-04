TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), on Thursday (June 4) refused to take back her controversial criticism of Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and emphasized that she meant what she said.

In a Facebook post published Sunday (May 31), Chen described the CECC's claim that it had warned the World Health Organization (WHO) about possible human-to-human coronavirus transmission as "far-fetched." Though Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was reluctant to participate in the argument, Taipei City Councilor Chien Hsu-pei (簡舒培) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has bashed Chen for her "inappropriate" remarks as the mayor's wife and asked her to stop tarnishing the country's image.

Following her WHO comment, Chen took to Facebook again on Wednesday (June 3) to question the CECC's entry ban on Chinese minors of Taiwanese-Chinese couples due to the ongoing pandemic. She slammed the health minister for using the policy as a political tool to fuel anti-Chinese sentiment in the country, stressing that children should not be separated from their parents.

Chen denied being pro-China and said she was only making the argument based on the Protection of Children and Youth Welfare and Rights Act. She added that there should be a rational discussion platform for Taiwanese to voice their opinions and urged internet users to stop labeling her as a "Taiwanese traitor," reported New Talk.

During a press interview Thursday morning, Chen said that she stood by her beliefs and that she was fighting for children's right to education and health care. She proceeded to use the Titanic as a reference and pointed out that women and children were ushered to the lifeboats first, reported UDN.