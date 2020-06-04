  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC to build cutting-edge R&D center in Taiwan's Hsinchu

New facility dedicated to pursuit of advanced chipmaking technologies

  565
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/04 15:55
(Facebook, TSMC photo)

(Facebook, TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has received the green light to build a new research and development center touted as the Taiwanese version of Bell Labs, the birthplace of various historic innovations, including the telephone.

The project, the largest to be implemented at Hsinchu Science Park in 20 years, aims to advance the chip production prowess of the world's largest chipmaking foundry. Focus will be placed on developing 3 and 2 nanometer manufacturing process technology for its high-end semiconductors, reported Liberty Times.

Taking up 18.7 out of 32 hectares of the whole facility, the R&D center can accommodate 8,000 staff members. TSMC currently boasts a 6,000-strong R&D talent pool. The project is slated for completion next year.

TSMC's stock rallied to a one-month high at NT$306 (US$10.23) on Thursday (June 4), recouping losses over the past week amid worries the company's prospects might be negatively impacted by U.S. moves to further sanction Huawei, a major client of TSMC.

TSMC is expected to deliver a 14 to 19 percent rise in revenue this year, buttressed by advanced technologies and robust demand from clients including Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, wrote CNA.
TSMC
chipmaker
foundry
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
nm process
chip
semiconductor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC not afraid of Samsung’s 5-nanometer efforts
Taiwan's TSMC not afraid of Samsung’s 5-nanometer efforts
2020/05/22 17:50
TSMC halts Huawei orders in wake of new US sanctions: Nikkei Asian Review
TSMC halts Huawei orders in wake of new US sanctions: Nikkei Asian Review
2020/05/18 17:31
TSMC to build $12 billion chip factory in US
TSMC to build $12 billion chip factory in US
2020/05/15 13:55
Taiwan’s TSMC announces pay increase for fifth year in a row
Taiwan’s TSMC announces pay increase for fifth year in a row
2020/04/30 15:23
Taiwan to postpone digital ID scheme due to coronavirus
Taiwan to postpone digital ID scheme due to coronavirus
2020/04/27 10:29