TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (June 4) made a Facebook post in commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, expressing hope that the world will "never lose another day."

In the post, Tsai uploaded a picture of a June 4th calendar page and wrote that in China, there are only 364 days in a year, as one day is forgotten, per CNA. She said that in Taiwan, there used to be many days that could not appear on the calendar, hinting at Taiwan's martial law period.

However, we got them back one by one, Tsai remarked. She added that because we no longer have to hide history, we can think about the future together.

The president concluded by writing "Taiwan supports Hong Kong's freedom," in reference to China's newly passed national security law.

President Tsai's Facebook post commemorating June 4th Tiananmen Square massacre