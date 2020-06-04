TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington is expected to list four more state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, restricting their operations on U.S. soil.

The move by the State Department could come as soon as Thursday (6/4), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. China Central Television (CCTV) and China News Service are expected to be included in the latest round of designations.

This follows February restrictions already in place for five Chinese state media organizations: Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily, and People's Daily. The outlets were accused by the U.S. government of spreading propaganda.

The four additional outlets will be required to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department in line with rules covering embassies and other diplomatic missions, Reuters reported.

In March, the Trump administration said it was reducing the number of reporters allowed to work at Chinese media outlets in the U.S. to 100 from 160 due to China's "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists," according to Reuters.

In response, Beijing said it would expel American journalists working for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times whose credentials expire by the end of 2020.