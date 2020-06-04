  1. Home
  2. World

UK foreign secretary pledges to defend Hong Kong's autonomy

Dominic Raab urges China to ‘reconsider’ Hong Kong security law, says UK ready to sacrifice free trade deal

  511
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/04 14:39
UK reemphasizes its opposing stance on Hong Kong's national security law. 

UK reemphasizes its opposing stance on Hong Kong's national security law.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday (June 3) urged the Chinese government to "reconsider" imposing a national security law on Hong Kong and said the U.K. is prepared to sacrifice its free trade deal with Beijing if the legislation goes through.

Following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement about his consideration of an asylum offer to millions of Hong Kong citizens, Raab said in an interview with Sky News that the U.K. holds a "historic responsibility" to protect people from the special administrative region. He emphasized that the British government would not "turn its back" on the Hong Kong citizens.

Raab pointed out that Beijing's introduction of the freedom-curtailing measures was in breach of the "one country, two systems" proposal in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. He said the move would significantly hurt Beijing's global reputation and decreases countries' desire to sign deals with it.

Raab stressed that the U.K. is ready to abandon its free trade deal with China if the latter insists on carrying out the Hong Kong security law. He added that both governments will continue to have conversations to reach a mutual consensus.

In response to Raab's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) during a Wednesday press briefing admonished the U.K. to stop meddling with China's domestic affairs. He exclaimed that the European nation should accept that Hong Kong has returned to China, warning that any continual pursuit of Hong Kong's autonomy will "backfire," reported Now News.


British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (AP news photo)
Dominic Raab
Hong Kong
national security law
Hong Kong autonomy
Hong Kong democracy
Zhao Lijian

RELATED ARTICLES

US Secretary of State Pompeo meets Tiananmen student leaders
US Secretary of State Pompeo meets Tiananmen student leaders
2020/06/03 14:18
73% of Taiwanese do not consider Chinese government a 'friend'
73% of Taiwanese do not consider Chinese government a 'friend'
2020/06/03 12:57
Singapore first lady riles up Taiwanese by gloating over US protests
Singapore first lady riles up Taiwanese by gloating over US protests
2020/06/02 17:30
Hong Kong doles out HK$10,000 to every citizen over 18
Hong Kong doles out HK$10,000 to every citizen over 18
2020/06/02 17:03
Following national security law, 37% of Hongkongers consider emigration
Following national security law, 37% of Hongkongers consider emigration
2020/06/02 16:42