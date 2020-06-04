TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 4) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 53 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 443.

The CECC announced it had received 189 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Wednesday (June 3). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 72,871 COVID-19 tests, with 71,914 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 53 days, nearing the CECC's target of four 14-day incubation periods to relax nationwide epidemic prevention measures. Out of 443 total confirmed cases, 352 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 428 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only eight patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.