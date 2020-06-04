  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan marks 53rd day without new local coronavirus case

Taiwan just 3 days away from 4 full incubation periods without new local coronavirus case

  1299
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/04 14:18
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 4) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 53 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 443.

The CECC announced it had received 189 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Wednesday (June 3). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 72,871 COVID-19 tests, with 71,914 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 53 days, nearing the CECC's target of four 14-day incubation periods to relax nationwide epidemic prevention measures. Out of 443 total confirmed cases, 352 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 428 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only eight patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan puts on hold plans to allow admission of foreign students
Taiwan puts on hold plans to allow admission of foreign students
2020/06/04 13:57
Coronavirus escaped from Wuhan lab in accident: former UK intelligence chief
Coronavirus escaped from Wuhan lab in accident: former UK intelligence chief
2020/06/04 13:45
Washington to block Chinese airlines from flying to US
Washington to block Chinese airlines from flying to US
2020/06/04 11:14
Taipei photography studio invites public to share coronavirus stories through self-portraits
Taipei photography studio invites public to share coronavirus stories through self-portraits
2020/06/04 00:30
Taiwan to relax coronavirus restrictions on public transport
Taiwan to relax coronavirus restrictions on public transport
2020/06/03 19:57