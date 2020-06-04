On June 4, 2019, thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil for victims of Tiananmen massacre On June 4, 2019, thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil for victims of Tiananmen massacre (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although the Hong Kong Police Force has forbidden people to congregate at Hong Kong's Victoria Park for their annual June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre vigil due to coronavirus prevention measures, many have decided to continue their 30-year tradition of commemorating those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy.

Hong Kong District Councilor, Roy Tam (譚凱邦), called for people to light candles on Thursday (June 4) night to tell the world that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) never stopped suppressing freedom of speech even after 31 years since the massacre at Tiananmen Square. "What the CCP fears the most each year is the bright light of hundreds of thousands of candles alight in Victoria Park on the night of June 4," Tam said.

Tam pointed out that in the past three decades, Hong Kong has never stopped holding vigils for the June 4 incident, even during the SARS outbreak in 2003. He believed that if the CCP cannot even tolerate a peaceful vigil, Hongkongers should not expect any freedom of assembly in the future.

Chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人) said the alliance has prepared a plan B in which people formed into groups of eight, the maximum allowance under current restrictions, to enter the Victoria Park for commemorating the dead. He referred to the authorities' reason to ban the vigil as nonsense when more people are congregating in restaurants, swimming pools, and public transportation, the RFI reported.

Lee said that people will show up to the event out of their own volition, so the police have no excuse to arrest anyone.

Hong Kong media tycoon, Jimmy Lai (黎智英), pointed out the CCP's atrocity was what triggered the June 4 incident and noted that Hong Kong is the only place in China where people can publicly commemorate the victims of the massacre, making the territory a thorn in Beijing's side. "Lighting up candles on June 4 is the symbol that Hong Kong will continue using to resist the CCP's oppression and defend its freedom," Lai said.

He believed that if Beijing persists categorizing all the demonstrations in Hong Kong as threats of national security, Hongkongers should no longer have too many concerns about how to spread their voices. "We can only do what we are supposed to," Lai said.