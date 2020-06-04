TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A collection of 10 world famous paintings have been appearing printed on the buses of Pingtung County since Tuesday (Jun 2).

The campaign aims to promote the local tourism industry, according to a county press release.

"The art can come closer to people's daily lives and beautify the city instead of only staying in the museum," said Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安).

In 2017 and 2018, Pingtung County promoted itself on buses and taxis in Singapore and Hong Kong with advertisements that read, "Don't say you have visited Taiwan unless you have been to Pingtung County."

The 10 paintings that form the current campaign include "The Starry Night," "The Mona Lisa," and "The Girl with a Pearl Earring." The painted buses can be found in Wandan, Donggang, and other townships in Pingtung County.



(Pingtung County photo)