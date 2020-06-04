TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. government announced on Wednesday (June 3) that it will block Chinese airlines from flying into the country in response to U.S. carriers being blocked from China.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the ban would begin on June 16 but could go into effect earlier if President Trump chooses. Flights between the two countries had already been drastically reduced due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Chinese restrictions on foreign airlines, the New York Times reported.

China announced on March 26 that it would limit foreign carriers to one flight per week based on schedules that were in place earlier that month, according to the New York Times. However, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines had already stopped flights to China because of the pandemic, while Chinese airlines were continuing flights to the U.S., the New York Times said.

United Airlines and Delta Airlines had contacted the Civil Aviation Authority of China to resume flights into the country on June 1, but did not receive a response, reported the New York Times. The Department of Transportation stated that China’s “failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement.”

“The department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both U.S. and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights. In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours,” the transportation department said in their statement.