MANILA, PHILLIPINES - ACCESSWIRE - June 4, 2020 - We all know that we should be staying safe at home. What better way to spend time at home than watching Netflix on TV and what better TV to watch than the new line up from COOCAA. COOCAA will be giving huge discounts up to 50% from June 4 - 6. This sale will include their top selling, powerful and fully loaded TV's that are extremely budget friendly.











50S3N | 50" 4k Smart Ultra HD Netflix TV





P 17,990 ( srp: 29,990 ) with freebies!

65S6G | 65" 4k Andriod 9.0 Smart LED TV Slim Bluetooth





P 33,990 ( srp: 49,990 ) with freebies!

Click here COOCAA TV Bounce Back Sale to not miss out on this amazing sale!





COOCAA TV | 23 Years of Japanese Manufacturing Experience

For those who are not as familiar with the COOCAA TV brand, they have actually been around for quite some time with 23 years of Japanese Manufacturing experience. COOCAA TV's are manufactured in the TOSHIBA factory in Indonesia to ensure Japanese quality and standard.





COOCAA TV's have been known to give you the best bang for your buck with Japanese quality technology, the most competitive prices, and excellent after service sales.





Click here COOCAA TV 50S3N for full product details and customer reviews!













65S6G Features | 65"4k Android 9.0 Smart LED TV Slim Bluetooth

4k Ultra HD (3840x2160)

4k HDR-10 & HLG Supported

Dolby Vision

Bluetooth 5.0

Certified Netflix 5.1 & Youtube

Certified Google Assistant

Certified Cast Screen Share Frameless Design (Infinity View)

HDMI 3 & USB 2

AV-in SPIDIF out RF

Antenna / Digital TV

Wifi/LAN Connections

2 Years Warranty (N/I accessories)

15 Days Easy Return (Lazada Return)













50S3N Features | 50" Smart 4k Ultra HD Netflix TV

Ultra HD (3840x2160)

4k HDR-10 & HLG Supported

Certified Netflix 5.1

Certified Youtube

DTS TruSurround

Pre-Installed Games & Applications

Mirror Cast Screen Share Built-In HDMI x3 slots & USB x2 slots

AV-in / Digital Audio Out

Antenna In / Digital TV

Wifi/LAN Connections

Direct Lazada 15 Days Easy Return

23 Years Japan Quality

2 Years Warranty













4K HDR













Every detail with great color





8.29 million pixels, supporting HDR-10 and HLG dual standards





Make bright brighter, dark darker





The MSD chip used in S3N relies on the advantages of TI's technical team from the United States, which has a strong image processing performance: Chip-level picture quality adjustment, comprehensive improvement of color gamut and brightness, intelligent noise reduction, giving you a natural picture, clear and true.





178° wider viewing angle, ultra high contrast, intelligent noise reduction





Click Here COOCAA TV 50S3N for full product specifications





COOCAA Intelligent PQ system. Restore pure quality.





Dynamic contrast adjustment - automatically adjusts the contrast according to the brightness of the scene.





Automatic color compensation - accurately divide colors and compensate for different colors.





Skin tone restoration technology - multi-register processing for a more realistic skin tone.





Precision sharpness processing technology - sharpens edges and lines.













Netflix & Youtube a Closer World to You





The Choice of 2.000.000 Philippines Families. Netflix is the fastest growing streaming provider globally.





Premium Netflix Content on Demand. Netflix invested $8 Billion in shooting Original Movies, TV Shows, Series and etc.





Browse as you want. By one click, you can access your favorite sites including Facebook, Wikipedia, Instagram and many more."





Hear the missing tote.





Experience the sensation of the theater in your room,2*8W speakers give you resonant sound, DTS TruSurround delivers brilliant audio with immersive surround experience.





Cast the way you want.





Just click on the cast icon on your smartphone to cast videos & pictures on your TV and get a better viewing experience.





Click Here COOCAA TV 50S3N for full product specifications





Summary

It is time for an upgrade and this is a sale that you do not want to miss! From June 4 - 6, COOCAA will be giving up to 50% Off on all of their TV's! COOCAA TV Bounce Back Sale





At only P17,990 THE COOCAA 50S3N is definitely one of the best valued tv's on the market. Considering the quality, features and service, this TV should definitely be the #1 option for those looking for a quality upgrade without hurting your pockets. Other great options are:

COOCAA 32" 32S3N: P8,990

COOCAA 40" 40S3N: P12,490

COOCAA 43" 43S3N: P13,990

COOCAA 65" 65S6G: P33,990





You can purchase with confidence and no worries as COOCAA offers COD payment, a 15 day return policy and excellent after service sales to ensure customer expectations are exceeded.





For full details on the Lazada Bounce Back Sale - Click Here COOCAA TV Bounce Back Sale































