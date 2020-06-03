  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

New Taipei offers free water sports experiences for over 2,500 people

New 2 day 1-night Shuangxi canoeing camp added to this year’s program

  1529
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/03 20:51
(New Taipei City Sports Office photo)

(New Taipei City Sports Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's Sports Office has announced that it will offer free water sports experience camps in the summer, including surfing, stand up paddleboarding (SUP), canoeing, water skiing, and rowing.

The office said that registration for participating in the camps began on Wednesday (June 3) and will stop when the capacity is reached, CNA reported.

Canoeing, rowing, and water skiing experience camps will be held at the Breeze Canal in Luzhou District, while surfing and SUP camps are to be held at Zhongjiao Bay in Jinshan, according to the sports office.

A new 2 day 1-night Shuangxi canoeing camp has been added to this year's program. Participants will canoe down the scenic Shuangxi River to its estuary in Gongliao.

There will be water sports experience camps every week from July 4 to Aug. 9, the office said, adding that participants, whether they are beginners or children, should be able to get the hang of the water sports quickly under the guidance of professional coaches.

For registration and further information, please refer to this website.


(New Taipei City Sports Office photo)
canoeing
rowing
surfing
SUP
water skiing
water sports experience camps
Sports Office
Breeze Canal
Zhongjiao Bay

RELATED ARTICLES

SUP and swan boats to be introduced to Green Grass Lake in Taiwan’s Hsinchu
SUP and swan boats to be introduced to Green Grass Lake in Taiwan’s Hsinchu
2019/05/12 17:36
South African surfer claims longboard title in Taitung
South African surfer claims longboard title in Taitung
2018/12/02 20:05
Taiwan’s Taitung to crown 2018 WSL junior and longboard champions
Taiwan’s Taitung to crown 2018 WSL junior and longboard champions
2018/09/27 16:01
Taiwan’s Top 5 Surfing Destinations
Taiwan’s Top 5 Surfing Destinations
2018/06/23 10:52
Taiwan’s Top 5 Surfing Destinations
Taiwan’s Top 5 Surfing Destinations
2018/06/23 10:07