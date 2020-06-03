Train passengers will see relaxation of coronavirus prevention measures from June 7 Train passengers will see relaxation of coronavirus prevention measures from June 7 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is slowing down, the wearing of masks will no longer be compulsory on trains beginning June 7, according to new proposals from the Ministry of Transportation, reports said Wednesday (June 3).

The relaxation will apply to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) trains and to high-speed rail trains, but not to local Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) systems, the Liberty Times reported. In addition, allowing travelers not to wear masks will only be applicable if sufficient social distance can be maintained; similar changes will also apply to post offices, the report said.

At the entrance to train stations, passengers will still have their temperature measured and will be asked to wear a mask; while on board, the sale of food, drinks and other products will be resumed from June 7, according to the report. Domestic airlines will also be allowed to offer beverages during the flight.

Some categories of TRA trains will make standing-room tickets available on weekends, but only for a maximum of 120 passengers per train, Liberty Times reported.

June 7 has been chosen as the date to end tough restrictions, because it comes at the close of four consecutive infectiousness periods of 14 days each. On Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported no new coronavirus cases, marking the 52nd consecutive day without local transmissions.