TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors on Wednesday (June 3) brought a charge of involuntary manslaughter against a driver whose car ran over and killed a drunken man who was lying in the road.

According to an investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Chu Yang-chiu (朱仰丘), the son of former legislator Chu Kao-cheng (朱高正), took a taxi after having consumed alcohol on January 13, CNA reported. When the taxi arrived at a traffic light on Huanhe Road in Xindian, New Taipei City, Chu suddenly asked to get out of the taxi.

Taking into account that Huanhe Road was an expressway, the taxi driver did not consent to the request and planned to turn left onto Zhongzheng Road after the traffic light to let Chu disembark; however, Chu opened the car door by himself and got out of the car.

After stepping out of the taxi, Chu was so drunk that he lay down in the expressway. A driver surnamed Yi was driving towards the scene, but when he became aware that a person was lying on the ground, it was too late for him to dodge and his car struck Chu and ran him over.

The prosecutor's investigation indicated that Chu suffered from multiple fractures and died in hospital.

By examining dashcam video clips of other cars passing by the scene, prosecutors found that Chiu was still alive before Yi arrived and that there was adequate lighting available. Therefore, prosecutors brought a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Yi for not paying attention to the road conditions ahead.