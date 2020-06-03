In order to build a faster and more efficient communication channel between Taiwan's high-quality listed companies and international institutional investors, the Taiwan Stock Exchange and SinoPac Securities will jointly host the "Taiwan Double Good" with various online forums from June 3 - 30. The forums aim to enable 21 participating listed companies to go beyond physical gathering limitations and engage in real-time discussion with global investors during the pandemic.

Although the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has lessened, and lockdowns are gradually being lifted around the world, physical meetings and large-scale events can hardly return to their pre-pandemic scale in the short run. In order to strengthen communication between Taiwan's listed companies and international investors, the Taiwan Stock Exchange and SinoPac Securities took the initiative to host a month-long large-scale series of online investment forums in the form of videoconferences. Focusing on the 5G industry and "Environmental, Social, and Governance" (ESG) investment, the forum, taking its name from the two Gs at the end of each, is called"Taiwan Double Good" and has the goal of introducing Taiwan's "Double Good" to global institutional investors.

The grand opening ceremony takes place on June 3. Rebecca Chen, Senior Executive Vice President of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, mentioned in her speech that the 5G industry and ESG investment are the future focus of the Taiwan stock market. Taiwanese companies possess a solid foundation in mobile communications, telecommunications, and semiconductors, and have sprinted ahead in the deployment of the global 5G supply chain.

In addition, the ESG performance of Taiwan's listed companies has been recognized time and again by the international community. Based on global index companies tracking sustainable performance in 2020, Taiwan ranked number one in both the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

Jerry Chiang, president of SinoPac Securities, indicated that business opportunities emerge throughout the 5G supply chain. Meanwhile, responsible investing is an emergent global trend in which sophisticated investors in Taiwan and abroad are looking to quantify ESG factors so that they can incorporate those factors into their stock analysis.

Shin-Chung Chen, Senior Vice President of the Corporate Communications Department of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, gave a speech on "Weathering the Storm - How Taiwan has Prepared for and Fought the Pandemic," introducing the advantages of investing in Taiwan. He specifically highlighted that with Taiwan's outstanding achievements at epidemic containment, the growth of the real economy, investment environment ranking, the performance of Taiwan's stock prices, and the revenue of listed companies, the country has achieved outstanding results.

Chen also explained that although the global economic outlook is unclear, Taiwan's stock market is still a rare gem worthy of attention in 2020, benefiting from factors such as export order surge, stable domestic demand, high dividend yield, and solid corporate governance. The general manager of KPMG Sustainability Consulting Co., Ltd., Niven Huang, was also invited to share his points of view on Taiwan ESG outlook.

During the month-long forum, in addition to arranging meetings for listed companies and global institutional investors, a keynote speech focusing on ESG sustainable investment will be held on June 17, presented by the Corporate Governance Department. The session will cover the Taiwan Stock Exchange's efforts at promoting sustainable investment and will be followed by SinoPac Securities Investment Service's ESG Investment Research Report.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange attaches great importance to the interests of all market participants. Even during this pandemic period, market services have not been interrupted. The videos of this online investment forum will partially be placed on the Webpro 3.0 website. Investors can watch various lectures and the latest business reports of listed companies at any time. Since the event is targeted at international institutional investors, all the sessions will be conducted in English. Event videos will be uploaded to here.

List of Participating Companies