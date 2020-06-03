  1. Home
  2. Business

Chunghwa Telecom first in Taiwan to receive 5G license

Far EasTone set to obtain license next week, becoming Taiwan's second 5G provider

  1692
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/03 16:24
File photo of a Chunghwa Telecom 5G event

File photo of a Chunghwa Telecom 5G event (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Telecom is the first telecom operator in Taiwan to recieve a license for 5G services, the National Communications Commission (NCC) announced Wednesday (June 3).

The move means that the prominent company, which used to be state-owned, can start launching the services any time soon, CNA reported. Chunghwa Telecom has spent NT$45.67 billion (US$1.52 billion) for 90 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and NT$618 million for 600 megahertz in the 28 GHz band, with Ericsson and Nokia selected as its partners in the project.

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. will likely become the second 5G operator in the nation, with its license expected to be awarded next week. Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star Telecom have also secured spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band during an auction in January, while Asia Pacific Telecom only acquired bandwidth in the 28 GHz band. The NCC said the review for the three companies is still at an early stage.
5G
NCC
Chunghwa Telecom
Far EasTone
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Bloomberg blunders by mistaking Taiwanese airline for Chinese carrier
Bloomberg blunders by mistaking Taiwanese airline for Chinese carrier
2020/06/04 11:41
Taiwan can help, but can it help itself?
Taiwan can help, but can it help itself?
2020/06/03 16:42
7-Eleven customer buys NT$15 tea drink, hits NT$10 million jackpot
7-Eleven customer buys NT$15 tea drink, hits NT$10 million jackpot
2020/06/03 16:25
Taiwan's AIDC conducts runway test for Brave Eagle jet trainer
Taiwan's AIDC conducts runway test for Brave Eagle jet trainer
2020/06/03 15:40
KMT politician defends S. Taiwan mayor ahead of recall vote
KMT politician defends S. Taiwan mayor ahead of recall vote
2020/06/03 11:08