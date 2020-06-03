TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The March to April round of the Taiwan receipt lottery has produced 11 lucky winners of the NT$10 million (US$334,000) Special Prize, with one hitting the jackpot after spending a mere NT$15 on a beverage at 7-Eleven.

The lucky winner of the NT$10 million Special Prize spent a measly NT$15 on a bottle of tea at a 7-Eleven in New Taipei City's Taishan District, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Of the 11 people who won the Special Prize in this round, 10 made purchases of NT$100 or less.

The next lowest amount spent among the Special Prize winners was a PX Mart customer in Changhua, who only paid NT$23 after using a cash voucher worth NT$200. The third-lowest amount spent was by a customer who craved an NT$35 chocolate bar at 7-Eleven in Taipei City's Wenshan District.

In addition, this draw of the receipt lottery saw 16 Grand Prize winners. Of these winners, the one who spent the least was a customer who bought instant noodles for NT$25 at a FamilyMart in Taichung. The second-lowest amount spent by a winner was NT$30 paid for a parking spot in a City Parking garage in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District.

The person who spent the most before winning the NT$2 million prize had purchased NT$3,927 in products from a livestream seller on Facebook. The items purchased included a children's digital camera, writing tablet, earphones, nightlight, and wall hooks.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 91911374. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 08501338.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 57161318, 23570653, and 47332279. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is only one number this time around: 519. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):