  1. Home
  2. Society

7-Eleven customer buys NT$15 tea drink, hits NT$10 million jackpot

11 lucky winners came away with NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery Special Prize

  7453
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/03 16:25

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The March to April round of the Taiwan receipt lottery has produced 11 lucky winners of the NT$10 million (US$334,000) Special Prize, with one hitting the jackpot after spending a mere NT$15 on a beverage at 7-Eleven.

The lucky winner of the NT$10 million Special Prize spent a measly NT$15 on a bottle of tea at a 7-Eleven in New Taipei City's Taishan District, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Of the 11 people who won the Special Prize in this round, 10 made purchases of NT$100 or less.

The next lowest amount spent among the Special Prize winners was a PX Mart customer in Changhua, who only paid NT$23 after using a cash voucher worth NT$200. The third-lowest amount spent was by a customer who craved an NT$35 chocolate bar at 7-Eleven in Taipei City's Wenshan District.

In addition, this draw of the receipt lottery saw 16 Grand Prize winners. Of these winners, the one who spent the least was a customer who bought instant noodles for NT$25 at a FamilyMart in Taichung. The second-lowest amount spent by a winner was NT$30 paid for a parking spot in a City Parking garage in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District.

The person who spent the most before winning the NT$2 million prize had purchased NT$3,927 in products from a livestream seller on Facebook. The items purchased included a children's digital camera, writing tablet, earphones, nightlight, and wall hooks.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 91911374. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 08501338.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 57161318, 23570653, and 47332279. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is only one number this time around: 519. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

91911374

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above Special Prize winning number in the right order.

Grand Prize

08501338

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above Grand Prize-winning number in the right order.

First Prize

57161318, 23570653, 47332279

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above First Prize-winning numbers in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

519

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan from June 6, 2020, to September 7, 2020. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Someone entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID and the winning uniform invoice at the convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the Fourth, Third, Second, First, Grand, or Special Prize, a 20 percent withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice is valid for only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the service line: (02)2396-1651.
Taiwan receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
receipt lottery
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot
Special Prize
Grand Prize

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March, April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March, April announced
2020/05/25 14:32
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for January, February announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for January, February announced
2020/03/25 14:54
Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys newspaper for NT$10, pockets NT$10 million
Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys newspaper for NT$10, pockets NT$10 million
2020/02/05 13:04
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced
2020/01/31 14:51
Taiwan expat wins NT$8 million jackpot
Taiwan expat wins NT$8 million jackpot
2020/01/17 15:33