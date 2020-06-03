Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;13;81%;65%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;31;Warm with hazy sun;41;31;WSW;19;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;15;W;26;40%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;24;16;Hazy sun;24;17;SSW;16;67%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;25;13;Not as warm;20;11;NW;17;65%;33%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;8;A passing shower;17;8;SE;15;49%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;41;25;Hazy sun, very hot;44;27;SSE;13;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Nice with some sun;26;10;NE;16;39%;9%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;ESE;12;52%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Heavy p.m. showers;24;15;A shower or t-storm;23;15;S;10;61%;57%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;17;10;Afternoon rain;17;14;NNW;17;83%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and warm;42;26;Hazy and very warm;42;25;NW;20;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;8;78%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;18;68%;63%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SW;12;71%;65%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SSW;18;74%;85%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;19;N;22;18%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;W;13;63%;67%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;ESE;8;34%;13%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;10;A t-storm in spots;18;10;SE;8;73%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny;29;16;ESE;7;55%;13%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;21;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;WNW;14;62%;69%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;27;13;Some brightening;23;12;NNW;9;54%;32%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;15;6;Spotty showers;20;10;SSW;11;61%;69%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;20;10;Periods of sun;22;11;WSW;11;43%;44%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Patchy fog, then sun;16;5;Clouds and sun;15;6;E;6;75%;14%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;31;20;Clouds and sun;28;20;NE;10;37%;21%;8

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;25;18;Rather cloudy;25;19;SW;12;68%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;NE;9;24%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Fog, then some sun;18;15;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;16;71%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;A shower;27;18;SSE;6;57%;58%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;38;29;Partly sunny;37;29;SSW;18;55%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;22;A shower or t-storm;25;19;SE;12;73%;66%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny intervals;32;25;A t-storm around;31;27;SSW;13;69%;64%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;22;10;Partly sunny;16;9;ESE;13;64%;20%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;23;Partly sunny, breezy;27;23;NNW;25;72%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Partial sunshine;34;24;S;12;54%;26%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;23;Variable cloudiness;30;21;S;17;71%;32%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and hazy sun;38;26;Hazy sun;37;26;N;7;42%;8%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;15;A t-storm in spots;31;15;NW;11;31%;45%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;35;27;A morning t-storm;33;27;S;14;76%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;9;61%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, warm;25;10;Cooler with a shower;15;5;NNW;27;67%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NE;11;28%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;W;20;70%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SE;9;58%;64%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;ENE;10;43%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;10;76%;73%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Abundant sunshine;16;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;10;E;22;50%;26%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;Some sun, a t-storm;34;25;S;8;73%;65%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower;32;27;Partly sunny;33;27;S;15;71%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Turning sunny;31;24;Spotty showers;31;24;ENE;20;57%;69%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;13;63%;76%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower or t-storm;29;22;A strong t-storm;32;21;NNE;12;55%;50%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;20;14;Showers around;19;13;S;8;70%;87%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Showers around;33;25;E;14;74%;90%;2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Hazy sun and warm;38;27;N;25;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;24;3;Hazy sunshine;23;7;SSE;4;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;32;11;Hazy sunshine;30;14;ENE;12;19%;26%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;35;27;Hazy sun;35;29;SW;11;63%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Hazy sun;28;17;SW;10;56%;9%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, seasonable;43;27;Hazy and very warm;44;29;N;16;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;13;7;Some sun, a shower;18;7;SSW;15;62%;67%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;31;26;Windy with a shower;32;27;E;30;59%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Decreasing clouds;30;23;W;9;70%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;A heavy thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;12;76%;75%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;8;77%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-3;Clouding up;13;-2;NE;20;28%;51%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;9;73%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;17;Periods of sun;20;17;SSE;13;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;Partly sunny;24;16;NW;12;67%;36%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;25;14;Cooler;18;10;NNE;12;63%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny;31;17;S;10;46%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;24;SW;9;76%;22%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;31;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;W;15;43%;60%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;32;27;Mostly cloudy;32;28;SW;12;66%;32%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;31;24;A few showers;30;24;ENE;8;79%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;35;28;S;10;55%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;7;Clouds and sun;14;6;SSE;17;67%;26%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny intervals;26;14;A shower or t-storm;26;13;NNE;13;44%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower or t-storm;30;25;ESE;17;73%;79%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with showers;11;5;Clouds and sun;16;7;ESE;16;74%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;23;72%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;15;5;Partial sunshine;14;6;ENE;9;78%;11%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;17;11;Cloudy with a shower;16;10;WSW;7;71%;60%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cool with rain;11;10;Rain and drizzle;15;12;E;13;86%;93%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Wind and rain;29;27;WSW;38;83%;97%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;12;Sun and clouds;23;13;E;11;67%;56%;10

New York, United States;A shower or two;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;W;16;62%;80%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;27;14;Sunny and delightful;27;13;WNW;14;43%;6%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;20;8;Cooler;14;5;NNW;18;67%;24%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;28;18;Rather cloudy;27;19;W;10;55%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;25;10;Partly sunny;22;11;SSE;11;36%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;16;13;Rather cloudy;21;11;NNW;14;70%;57%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;ESE;28;79%;67%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSE;12;82%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;E;10;80%;65%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Turning cloudy;26;12;NNE;10;42%;62%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;NE;11;57%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSW;9;71%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;29;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;SE;25;83%;75%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;9;53%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;A passing shower;24;11;ESE;9;49%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;24;13;Warmer;28;15;S;13;66%;10%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;16;10;Times of rain;19;10;SSW;13;68%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;25;15;Mostly sunny;25;15;W;12;68%;4%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;23;Partly sunny;30;24;S;12;70%;72%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;7;Low clouds may break;11;7;NW;11;75%;33%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;18;8;Becoming cloudy;17;9;ENE;12;52%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;19;Clouds and sunshine;25;21;E;9;76%;83%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Hot with hazy sun;44;27;SW;12;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;SSW;12;52%;57%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;17;5;Becoming cloudy;19;11;ENE;13;42%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warmer;27;14;Mostly sunny;24;13;WSW;15;63%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSW;7;83%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;ESE;22;69%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;Showers and t-storms;22;19;WSW;5;98%;94%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;15;Cloudy;27;14;NE;17;34%;65%;6

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;14;6;Spotty showers;12;3;W;7;67%;67%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thundershower;32;22;Thundershower;31;23;ENE;10;72%;62%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;23;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;NW;10;70%;55%;4

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;10;58%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;23;17;Warmer with clearing;28;19;SSW;7;70%;69%;11

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;31;23;Heavy morning rain;25;22;WSW;15;94%;86%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;9;76%;77%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;17;7;A t-storm in spots;19;8;SW;14;55%;48%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;24;Sunshine, a shower;31;26;E;19;65%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and cooler;18;7;Some sunshine;19;6;E;12;43%;8%;4

Sydney, Australia;Occasional a.m. rain;17;10;Sunny and windy;18;9;SSW;29;57%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, hot;32;26;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;W;14;60%;17%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;7;Partly sunny;17;11;E;20;49%;27%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;37;23;Sunny and very hot;38;24;ENE;11;24%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;30;14;NNW;13;50%;78%;10

Tehran, Iran;Very hot;38;25;Hazy sun, very hot;39;25;NW;17;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler this morning;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NNE;12;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;ESE;9;44%;8%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;26;20;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;20;SSE;13;59%;30%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;20;15;Showers and t-storms;23;14;WNW;13;77%;61%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Hazy sun;26;21;ESE;11;56%;3%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Mostly sunny;28;19;SE;13;47%;8%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;15;-2;Mostly cloudy;19;4;NW;11;30%;6%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;13;9;Cloudy;17;9;ENE;7;59%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Afternoon rain;22;13;A shower;22;11;S;12;65%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;7;69%;69%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;Some sun, a shower;17;8;ENE;14;60%;81%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;20;10;Clearing, a shower;17;7;WNW;14;62%;66%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;15;11;Windy;15;12;NNE;34;78%;73%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;W;10;69%;71%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;29;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;NE;6;39%;57%;10

