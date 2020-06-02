All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 27

Toronto FC at Atlanta ppd.

Vancouver at Columbus ppd.

Portland at Chicago ppd.

Cincinnati at Miami ppd.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy ppd.

Montreal at Seattle ppd.

Saturday, May 30

Atlanta at San Jose ppd.

Miami at Toronto FC ppd.

Nashville at Cincinnati ppd.

Portland at Orlando City ppd.

New England at Chicago ppd.

Vancouver at D.C. United ppd.

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas ppd.

Sunday, May 31

Colorado at Montreal ppd.

New York at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Philadelphia ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle ppd.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy ppd.

Saturday, June 6

Philadelphia at New York ppd.

D.C. United at New England ppd.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Montreal at Vancouver ppd.

Saturday, June 13

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

New England at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.