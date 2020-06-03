Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;8;81%;65%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;88;Warm with hazy sun;106;88;WSW;12;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;59;W;16;40%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;75;60;Hazy sun;75;63;SSW;10;67%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;77;55;Not as warm;68;52;NW;11;65%;33%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;46;A passing shower;62;46;SE;9;49%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;105;76;Hazy sun, very hot;110;81;SSE;8;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;86;57;Nice with some sun;78;49;NE;10;39%;9%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;68;45;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;ESE;8;52%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Heavy p.m. showers;76;59;A shower or t-storm;74;59;S;6;61%;57%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;62;51;Afternoon rain;63;57;NNW;10;83%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and warm;108;79;Hazy and very warm;107;76;NW;12;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;SSW;5;78%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;WSW;11;68%;63%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;76;A t-storm in spots;94;80;SW;7;71%;65%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;75;64;Showers and t-storms;74;64;SSW;11;74%;85%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;66;N;14;18%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;W;8;63%;67%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;80;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;ESE;5;34%;13%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;49;A t-storm in spots;65;51;SE;5;73%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;81;58;Mostly sunny;84;61;ESE;4;55%;13%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;70;56;A shower in the p.m.;72;53;WNW;9;62%;69%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;81;55;Some brightening;73;53;NNW;6;54%;32%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;60;43;Spotty showers;68;49;SSW;7;61%;69%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;68;50;Periods of sun;71;52;WSW;7;43%;44%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Patchy fog, then sun;61;42;Clouds and sun;60;43;E;4;75%;14%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;87;68;Clouds and sun;83;68;NE;6;37%;21%;8

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;78;64;Rather cloudy;78;65;SW;7;68%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;89;67;Mostly sunny;92;68;NE;5;24%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Fog, then some sun;65;59;Partly sunny;67;50;SE;10;71%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;A shower;81;64;SSE;4;57%;58%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;100;84;Partly sunny;99;85;SSW;11;55%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;71;A shower or t-storm;77;66;SE;8;73%;66%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny intervals;89;78;A t-storm around;88;80;SSW;8;69%;64%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;72;50;Partly sunny;62;49;ESE;8;64%;20%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;81;74;Partly sunny, breezy;80;74;NNW;16;72%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Partial sunshine;93;75;S;8;54%;26%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;84;73;Variable cloudiness;86;70;S;11;71%;32%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and hazy sun;100;79;Hazy sun;99;78;N;5;42%;8%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;59;A t-storm in spots;88;59;NW;7;31%;45%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;95;81;A morning t-storm;91;80;S;9;76%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Brilliant sunshine;93;69;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;6;61%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, warm;77;50;Cooler with a shower;59;42;NNW;17;67%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;92;63;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;NE;7;28%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;75;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;W;12;70%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;96;84;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;SE;5;58%;64%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;75;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;ENE;6;43%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;E;6;76%;73%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Abundant sunshine;62;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;49;E;14;50%;26%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;78;Some sun, a t-storm;93;76;S;5;73%;65%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower;90;80;Partly sunny;91;81;S;9;71%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Turning sunny;88;75;Spotty showers;88;76;ENE;12;57%;69%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;8;63%;76%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower or t-storm;84;72;A strong t-storm;89;70;NNE;8;55%;50%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;67;57;Showers around;67;56;S;5;70%;87%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;Showers around;92;77;E;9;74%;90%;2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;82;Hazy sun and warm;100;80;N;16;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;75;38;Hazy sunshine;73;44;SSE;3;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;89;52;Hazy sunshine;86;57;ENE;7;19%;26%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;94;81;Hazy sun;94;84;SW;7;63%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Hazy sun;83;63;SW;6;56%;9%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, seasonable;109;81;Hazy and very warm;111;83;N;10;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;56;45;Some sun, a shower;64;45;SSW;9;62%;67%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;88;79;Windy with a shower;89;80;E;19;59%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;Decreasing clouds;86;73;W;5;70%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;98;79;A heavy thunderstorm;94;79;SSW;7;76%;75%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSW;5;77%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;55;27;Clouding up;56;29;NE;12;28%;51%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSW;6;73%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;63;Periods of sun;68;62;SSE;8;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;74;60;Partly sunny;75;61;NW;7;67%;36%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;77;57;Cooler;64;50;NNE;8;63%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny;88;63;S;6;46%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;75;Partly sunny, humid;84;74;SW;6;76%;22%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;87;61;Mostly sunny;83;61;W;10;43%;60%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;89;81;Mostly cloudy;89;83;SW;7;66%;32%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;88;75;A few showers;86;76;ENE;5;79%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;94;79;A t-storm around;96;82;S;6;55%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;61;45;Clouds and sun;57;42;SSE;10;67%;26%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny intervals;79;56;A shower or t-storm;79;55;NNE;8;44%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A shower or t-storm;86;78;ESE;11;73%;79%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with showers;51;40;Clouds and sun;60;45;ESE;10;74%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SW;14;72%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;58;40;Partial sunshine;58;42;ENE;5;78%;11%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;63;53;Cloudy with a shower;61;51;WSW;5;71%;60%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cool with rain;52;49;Rain and drizzle;60;54;E;8;86%;93%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Wind and rain;84;81;WSW;24;83%;97%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;54;Sun and clouds;74;55;E;7;67%;56%;10

New York, United States;A shower or two;75;62;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;W;10;62%;80%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;81;57;Sunny and delightful;81;56;WNW;9;43%;6%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;67;47;Cooler;57;40;NNW;11;67%;24%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;83;65;Rather cloudy;81;66;W;6;55%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;77;50;Partly sunny;72;52;SSE;7;36%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;61;55;Rather cloudy;70;52;NNW;9;70%;57%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;87;79;Some sun, a shower;86;79;ESE;17;79%;67%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;78;SSE;8;82%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;88;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;E;6;80%;65%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;84;60;Turning cloudy;78;54;NNE;6;42%;62%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;7;57%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSW;6;71%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;84;76;A p.m. shower or two;86;76;SE;16;83%;75%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;74;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;5;53%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. shower or two;69;53;A passing shower;75;52;ESE;5;49%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;75;55;Warmer;82;59;S;8;66%;10%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;61;50;Times of rain;67;50;SSW;8;68%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;77;59;Mostly sunny;77;59;W;8;68%;4%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;74;Partly sunny;86;75;S;7;70%;72%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;53;44;Low clouds may break;51;44;NW;7;75%;33%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;64;46;Becoming cloudy;63;49;ENE;7;52%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;67;Clouds and sunshine;77;69;E;6;76%;83%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;82;Hot with hazy sun;111;81;SW;8;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;76;56;Mostly sunny;79;60;SSW;7;52%;57%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;63;41;Becoming cloudy;66;52;ENE;8;42%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warmer;80;57;Mostly sunny;75;56;WSW;10;63%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;76;64;Showers and t-storms;78;64;SSW;4;83%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;87;79;A passing shower;87;79;ESE;14;69%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;66;Showers and t-storms;71;66;WSW;3;98%;94%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;84;58;Cloudy;80;57;NE;11;34%;65%;6

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;57;42;Spotty showers;54;37;W;4;67%;67%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thundershower;89;72;Thundershower;88;73;ENE;6;72%;62%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;74;57;A t-storm in spots;74;58;NW;6;70%;55%;4

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;66;51;Partly sunny;66;50;NE;6;58%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;74;63;Warmer with clearing;82;65;SSW;5;70%;69%;11

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;88;73;Heavy morning rain;77;72;WSW;9;94%;86%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;6;76%;77%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;62;44;A t-storm in spots;66;47;SW;9;55%;48%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;86;76;Sunshine, a shower;88;78;E;12;65%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and cooler;64;44;Some sunshine;66;44;E;8;43%;8%;4

Sydney, Australia;Occasional a.m. rain;63;50;Sunny and windy;64;48;SSW;18;57%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, hot;90;80;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;W;9;60%;17%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;44;Partly sunny;63;51;E;13;49%;27%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;99;73;Sunny and very hot;100;75;ENE;7;24%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;81;63;A p.m. t-storm;86;58;NNW;8;50%;78%;10

Tehran, Iran;Very hot;100;77;Hazy sun, very hot;101;78;NW;11;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler this morning;82;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;NNE;8;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;Mostly sunny;78;57;ESE;6;44%;8%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;79;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;67;SSE;8;59%;30%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;68;59;Showers and t-storms;74;57;WNW;8;77%;61%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;Hazy sun;78;69;ESE;7;56%;3%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Mostly sunny;82;66;SE;8;47%;8%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;59;28;Mostly cloudy;66;39;NW;7;30%;6%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;56;47;Cloudy;63;48;ENE;4;59%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Afternoon rain;71;55;A shower;72;52;S;8;65%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;4;69%;69%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;61;47;Some sun, a shower;63;46;ENE;9;60%;81%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;68;49;Clearing, a shower;62;45;WNW;9;62%;66%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;58;51;Windy;59;54;NNE;21;78%;73%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;W;6;69%;71%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;84;60;A p.m. t-storm;79;54;NE;4;39%;57%;10

