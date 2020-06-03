SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian veteran striker Fred has finished the first stage of a 600-kilometer (370-mile) charity bicycle ride from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro, where he will join former club Fluminense on arrival.

The 36-year-old, who played for Brazil at its home World Cup in 2014, rode his bike for 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Belo Horizonte, where he played for Cruzeiro, to the city of Sao Joao del Rei. He will travel another 450 kilometers (280 miles) to Rio during the rest of the week.

Fluminense announced on Sunday that Fred had agreed to return to the club. The former Lyon striker played for the Rio giants between 2009 and 2016, and won two Brazilian championships in 2010 and 2012.

The footballer is wearing a mask during the trip to avoid contracting COVID-19. His fitness coach, who quarantined with him before the ride, is also making the trip.

Fred is aiming to raise donations for poor families. Companies sponsoring the trip will give out four food kits for each kilometer he rides.

