NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sky Blue FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland Thorns FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Spirit 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando Pride 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Royals FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 27

Houston at Orlando Pride ppd.

Utah Royals FC at Reign FC ppd.

Saturday, May 30

Chicago at Utah Royals FC ppd.

Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit ppd.

North Carolina Courage at Houston ppd.

Sky Blue FC at Portland ppd.

Friday, June 12

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride at Utah Royals FC, 9:30 p.m.