TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a bikeway was inaugurated on Wednesday (June 3), cyclists can now ride from Taipei to Keelung along the left bank of the Keelung River without having to cross a bridge.

The "Keelung River bikeway connecting project," initiated by the New Taipei City Government, connects Nanyang Bridge in Xizhi, New Taipei with the riverside bikeway in Nangang, CNA reported. In the past, cyclists had to cross the bridge to the right bank in order to ride from Xizhi to Taipei.

The connecting project, which cost NT$80.32 million (US$2.68 million) to build, was purposefully inaugurated on June 3, World Bicycle Day.

The inauguration of the 1,300-meter connecting bikeway has realized a complete bikeway system that connects Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung.