Lazada live streaming (LazLive) witnessed new record-high numbers in Vietnam on May 28, drew nearly 5000 views and more than 30.000 likes.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIENAM - Media OutReach - May 29, 2020 - Vietnamese users joined LazLive starting from 8.00pm to catch the massive discounts, chances to get 500 big discount coupons and 55" New Smart TV along with other gifts from the Coocaa S6G TV launch event. During these 2 hours, 1000 new products were immediately sold at the lowest pre-sale prices.













With high-end quality and breathtaking price, S6G TV launching LazLive attracted nearly 5000 views and more than 30.000 likes. The new product got many positive responses from users. Many said that they could not believe the outstanding visual quality of S6G's full-screen design and Dolby Vision technology and that it would definitely be their first choice for a TV product for their smart homes. The brand offers 2 years warranty with 150+ service centers along Vietnam and Cash on delivery/Free shipping/15 days easy return.





Coocaa is a registered trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer Skyworth. Also, even Coocaa has just launched, it already has 23 years Japan standard quality since their product was produced by a Toshiba factory with a really high standard. The brand achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the number 1 best-selling home appliance brand in Lazada SEA in their first 8 months. In Indonesia, Coocaa announced that its smart TV has topped the charts as the best-selling smart TV on Lazada during the Ramadan sale in May.





Coocaa joined Vietnamese market at the end of 2018, selling 5 smart TV models' on Lazada including 55S5G, 50S5G, 40S5G, 40S5C and 32S5C, and set the first record for top best-selling products on this e-commerce platform. Coocaa got No.1 in sales on Lazada of 12.12 shopping festival in 2019.





Asia Pacific Smart TV market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increasing disposable income of people and initiatives taken by leading manufacturers in Asia Pacific region. In SEA and particularly in Vietnam, TV brands have been changing from analog TV to smart TV and AIoTV (Artificial Intelligence - Internet of Things -- TV). On the first half of 2020, smart TV market became one of the most popular trending of digital device market with many options ranking from cheap to high-end qualities.