NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach - May 29, 2020 - Business Insider, the leading brand in business news for the digital generation, today announces the launch of its latest bureau in Singapore. The newsroom will support Business Insider's Asian coverage of global business, news, and lifestyle, and support the company's 24-hour news operation around the globe.

Business Insider covers global business -- particularly transformation and innovation -- including news and trends impacting Singapore, Asia, and beyond. It also reports on the growing movement among both corporate leaders and politicians for improving capitalism as it's been practiced globally -- what Business Insider refers to as the need for a "Better Capitalism."

The debut of Business Insider's Singapore newsroom follows the conclusion of the company's license partnership with Singapore Press Holdings. That partnership operated two stand-alone sites, Businessinsider.sg and businessinsider.my, both of which will wind down in June. Users will be directed to the main Business Insider site, https://www.businessinsider.com.





About Business Insider

Business Insider is one of the most popular business news brands in the world. Launched in 2007, Business Insider has 17 global editions in eight languages. Business Insider and its sister general interest news publication, Insider, are under the Insider Inc. umbrella, which has more than 350 million unique monthly visitors across all platforms and generates hundreds of millions of video views each month. Insider Inc. offers a subscription research service, Business Insider Intelligence (BII), which provides in-depth insights, data, and analysis of digital topics, including mobile, social, Internet of Things, and FinTech. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.