TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a measure to encourage consumption and relieve economic pressure, the Hong Kong government will dole out HK$10,000 (about US$1,300) in cash to every permanent resident over the age of 18, Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (June 2).

The Hong Kong government has allocated a budget to cover the stimulus measure, which reportedly will benefit about 7 million Hongkongers. Authorities will begin processing the registration of citizens eligible for the stimulus from June 21.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) has encouraged the public to set up personal bank accounts, saying that online registration with banks will enable them to receive the money faster. The relief payments are expected to be delivered beginning July, and most eligible citizens should be able to receive the benefit by the end of August.