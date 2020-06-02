  1. Home
Foreigners stranded in Taiwan by coronavirus allowed to extend visas

Foreign visitors must meet one of five criteria to apply for visa extension

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/02 15:49
(National Immigration Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has announced five conditions under which foreigners will be allowed to apply for a visa extension during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following foreign visitors are eligible to apply as long as they have stayed in Taiwan for 180 days:

  • Those unable to return to their countries due to flight disruptions
  • Couples who have registered for their marriage license, including same-sex couples in which a partner's country has not legalized same-sex marriage, or those with a parent or child who has legal residency or holds an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC)
  • Those who entered Taiwan on a foreign passport but have legal residency in the country
  • Those the authorities deem need to extend their stay
  • Those deemed to have other justifiable reasons

Applications can be submitted at NIA service centers, with eligible individuals to be granted an additional 30-day stay for each extension. Required documents include service disruption certification from air carriers and identity documentation for the applicants and above-mentioned relatives.
