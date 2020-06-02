TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has announced five conditions under which foreigners will be allowed to apply for a visa extension during the coronavirus pandemic.
The following foreign visitors are eligible to apply as long as they have stayed in Taiwan for 180 days:
- Those unable to return to their countries due to flight disruptions
- Couples who have registered for their marriage license, including same-sex couples in which a partner's country has not legalized same-sex marriage, or those with a parent or child who has legal residency or holds an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC)
- Those who entered Taiwan on a foreign passport but have legal residency in the country
- Those the authorities deem need to extend their stay
- Those deemed to have other justifiable reasons
Applications can be submitted at NIA service centers, with eligible individuals to be granted an additional 30-day stay for each extension. Required documents include service disruption certification from air carriers and identity documentation for the applicants and above-mentioned relatives.