TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourists can enjoy the scenery of Shifen Waterfall (十分瀑布) one hour longer from Monday (June 1), when the geological attraction's summer hours kick in.

Shifen Waterfall, located in Pingxi District, New Taipei City, is considered Taiwan's most scenic waterfall. As it forms a horseshoe, it is nicknamed the "Little Niagara" of Taiwan. Admission to the Shifen Waterfall Park is free.

From June 1 to Sep. 30, the park will close at 6 p.m., with admission ending at 5:30 p.m., according to a Saturday press release from New Taipei's Tourism and Travel Department (TTD).

During the winter period, from Oct. 1 to May 31, opening time remains 9 a.m., but closing time and last entry are both an hour earlier.

The TTD said Shifen Waterfall attracts many tourists from Hong Kong, Macao, Japan, and Korea, and their sightseeing routes usually include Shifen Old Street, which is most famous for sky lanterns. The department recommends tourists also visit other charming small towns along the TRA Pingxi Branch Line, such as Jingtong, Pingxi, Lingjiao, and Houtong.



Shifen Old Street (Chen Liang Dao photo)