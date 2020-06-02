TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French supermarket giant Carrefour announced Tuesday (June 2) that it will pay €97 million (NT$3.23 billion) to take over all 199 Wellcome and 25 JASONS Market Place stores in Taiwan by the end of the year.

At present, Carrefour runs 137 outlets in the country, including 69 smaller convenience stores, CNA reported. Within 12 months of the transfer, the name Wellcome will vanish from Taiwan's streets after a presence spanning 34 years. The Jasons brand, which launched on the island in 2003, will also disappear.

The two chains are owned by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited, a unit of the Jardine Matheson Group.

French-based Carrefour said it wanted to speed up the expansion of its retail activities in Taiwan. Even after the takeover, the original Wellcome stores would continue to specialize in offering fresh produce, while the Jasons outlets would stay as high-end supermarkets. At the same time, the Carrefour group said it was strengthening its online presence.