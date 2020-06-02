  1. Home
Taiwan marks 51 days without new local coronavirus case

Only 9 patients still being treated in Taiwan for coronavirus after 427 released from hospital

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/02 14:21
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 2) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 51 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the seventh day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 443.

The CECC announced it had received 188 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Monday (June 1). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 72,507 COVID-19 tests, with 71,484 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 51 days. Out of 443 total confirmed cases, 352 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 427 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only nine patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.
