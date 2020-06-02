TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Tuesday (June 2) that the stimulus vouchers aimed to boost Taiwan’s economy amid fallout from the coronavirus (COVID-19) will become available July 1 and redeemable starting July 15.

Residents will be able to select any of the four types of vouchers that suit them — hard copies, credit card payments, contactless smartcards, or mobile payments. The vouchers will be valid until December 31, 2020.

Those favoring hard copies can “purchase” vouchers with a total value of NT$3,000 (US$100) at the cost of NT$1,000. They will come in groups of five NT$200 coupons and four NT$500 coupons.

The vouchers can be pre-ordered at the country's four major convenience store chains from July 1 and distributed starting July 15 via National Health Insurance (NHI) card or NHI app, the same way Taiwan's ID-based mask rationing system works. People can also visit the 1,300 post offices from July 15 to buy the stimulus vouchers directly.

Individuals who prefer one of the three digital forms of vouchers will earn NT$2,000 back by spending NT$3,000. They can sign up for this deal starting July 1, and the cumulative spending mechanism begins on July 15.

For example, those opting for credit card payments will have NT$2,000 deducted from the next month's bill; those using a registered EasyCard or other contactless smartcards will receive an NT$2,000 top-up at a convenience store; and those who select mobile payments will see the amount transferred to their mobile wallets.

Individuals eligible for the measure include Taiwanese citizens and foreign spouses who hold Alien Resident Certificates (ARCs). Around 1.2 million residents from low-income households will have NT$1,000 transferred to their bank accounts, which can be put towards a stimulus voucher.

The vouchers are redeemable at brick-and-mortar retailers, restaurants, night markets, cultural venues, hotels and accommodation businesses, as well as for railway transport services. They cannot be used on e-commerce platforms; to pay taxes, traffic tickets, and credit card bills; or to buy cigarette products, stocks, and coupons, wrote CNA.