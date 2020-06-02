TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To lure avid Taiwanese Pokémon trainers, Taiwan branches of Mister Donut on Tuesday (June 2) began featuring Pokémon-shaped donuts.
After images of Pokémon-shaped donuts in Japan went viral in Taiwan, fans of the cuddly creatures can now buy their own Pokémon-themed donuts and drinks. In addition to the Mister Donut shops found nationwide, fans can buy them at 200 7-Eleven stores as well starting on Tuesday, reported Bella.
The special edition donuts come in three shapes: Pikachu head, Poké Ball, and Pikachu tail. Sticking with the Japanese theme, the red part of the Poke Ball has a Fuji apple flavor, while the white part has a sweet-and-sour chocolate yogurt flavor.
Poke Ball (left), complete assortment (right). (Mister Donut photos)
In keeping with the Taiwanese penchant for all things "Q" (springy), the Poké Balls are crispy on the outside, with a chewy interior. As for the Pikachu heads, they have a lemon-chocolate flavor, and the inside consists of a rich honey cream filling.
The Pikachu tails are so named because the tail of the creature appears to protrude from the center. Inside is a honey custard filling.
In addition, there are four limited-edition lemon-flavored donuts made from high-quality lemons grown in Pingtung. Trainers can wash their Pikachu donuts down with two choices of mango-flavored drinks.
Pikachu tail, (left), Pikachu head (right). (Mister Donut photos)
The donuts also come with a variety of Pokémon packaging that trainers can add to their collections.
(Mister Donut photos)
我們…跟你來真的，沒在開玩笑 2020／6／2 Mister Donut x Pokémon 請與我們，準時相見。答應我，好嗎？ 94讓你/妳有機會免費試吃最新的聯名甜甜圈啦 怎咪樣？？有種來報名參加看看啊(╯°▽°)╯ 鐵粉募集倒數中：請見臉書粉絲團 #misterdonut #misterdonut_taiwan #甜甜圈在一起 #天天在一起 #misterdonut_twandpokémon #Pokémon #寶可夢 #Pikachu #皮卡丘 #皮卡丘甜甜圈 #精靈球 #波堤 #蜜糖波堤 #台北美食 #台北甜點 #新北美食 #新北甜點 #台中美食 #桃園美食 #台南美食 #高雄美食 #宜蘭美食 #花蓮美食 #新竹美食 #彰化美食 #台東美食 #甜點 #甜甜圈 #美食