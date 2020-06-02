Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 1, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm around;86;77;SW;8;84%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;108;90;Sunny and very warm;106;89;ESE;11;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;85;59;Partly sunny;88;62;WSW;10;28%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;79;60;Mostly cloudy;76;60;E;9;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;73;57;High clouds, warm;79;55;WNW;7;51%;6%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;62;46;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;SE;9;52%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;Hazy and very hot;107;78;ESE;7;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;90;65;Sunny and very warm;87;55;N;9;31%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;45;Plenty of sun;68;44;SE;7;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;Heavy p.m. showers;73;58;SSE;7;66%;73%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;63;55;Windy in the morning;63;52;WSW;15;76%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and warm;106;77;Sunny and hot;110;77;NW;11;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Clouds and sun;88;76;SSE;4;77%;69%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;A t-storm around;84;71;WSW;9;70%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;97;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;ESE;6;67%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;73;63;Mostly cloudy;74;64;S;8;72%;16%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;86;61;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;9;26%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing, a t-storm;62;53;Partly sunny;66;50;WSW;8;51%;36%;9

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;76;50;Mostly sunny;79;52;ENE;6;39%;44%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;65;48;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;ESE;6;69%;80%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Mostly sunny;82;58;NW;5;51%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;74;52;Breezy with some sun;70;54;NW;14;48%;31%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, warm;78;55;Variable cloudiness;82;56;NW;4;38%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;72;53;A t-storm in spots;58;43;W;9;74%;73%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Pleasant and warmer;74;51;Partly sunny;69;49;NW;7;40%;14%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;57;40;Mostly sunny;60;43;N;6;71%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;NE;7;35%;15%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;78;65;SW;8;45%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;70;Sunshine;90;67;NNE;8;29%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;71;53;Some brightening;66;56;NNW;9;88%;53%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;81;63;Partial sunshine;80;63;SSE;4;64%;50%;12

Chennai, India;Some sun;99;83;A t-storm around;99;84;S;10;59%;64%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;72;SW;12;54%;62%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;A t-storm around;89;80;SSW;8;70%;74%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sun;69;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;NNW;6;54%;17%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;79;73;Partial sunshine;79;74;N;13;75%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;87;71;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSE;7;63%;67%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy p.m. shower;84;75;A downpour;84;73;S;10;72%;77%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;97;81;A strong t-storm;95;74;NNE;5;57%;42%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;93;61;A t-storm in spots;89;59;S;7;28%;64%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;91;79;A strong t-storm;98;78;SE;10;68%;64%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;71;Nice with sunshine;88;75;SSE;6;66%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;69;43;Mostly sunny;73;50;NNW;4;48%;65%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;88;61;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;NNE;6;25%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;75;62;Partly sunny;75;63;SW;3;72%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;96;82;Inc. clouds;97;82;SSE;8;55%;42%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;74;46;Sunny and delightful;74;45;ENE;6;43%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;E;9;79%;72%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;62;43;Partly sunny;58;45;ENE;8;48%;13%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;97;75;A thunderstorm;90;79;SE;4;74%;73%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;A shower;91;80;SSW;10;75%;86%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;Turning sunny;88;75;ENE;11;55%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;92;74;A shower or t-storm;88;75;SW;5;74%;85%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;88;68;A shower or t-storm;84;69;NNE;7;68%;66%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;66;57;A passing shower;69;56;ENE;5;71%;66%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;79;A thunderstorm;92;76;ESE;9;70%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, hot;101;80;Plenty of sunshine;96;82;NNE;12;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;Hazy sun;73;38;NNW;4;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;89;56;Hazy sunshine;87;57;NNE;7;16%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;95;82;Partly sunny;94;84;SW;11;66%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain this morning;79;63;A t-storm in spots;83;63;WSW;6;60%;43%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;111;80;Hazy sun and warm;109;82;N;7;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;58;43;Spotty showers;57;44;S;9;68%;72%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;E;13;63%;76%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;W;5;74%;71%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSW;8;77%;72%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A shower or t-storm;91;77;NNW;5;78%;78%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;57;29;Partly sunny;57;26;E;11;28%;7%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;87;75;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;6;73%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;70;63;Clouds and sun;67;63;SSE;8;82%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;78;63;Nice with some sun;74;60;WNW;7;73%;23%;11

London, United Kingdom;Lots of sun, nice;78;54;Clouds and sun, nice;76;58;NE;7;46%;18%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;79;62;Partly sunny;84;66;S;5;48%;9%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;SSW;6;73%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;85;61;High clouds;85;60;WSW;5;38%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Showers around;88;83;High clouds;89;82;SW;9;70%;29%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;ENE;4;80%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;80;A t-storm around;95;79;SE;6;55%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;54;44;A shower;59;50;W;9;74%;81%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and clouds;77;54;A t-storm in spots;79;54;NNE;7;45%;73%;8

Miami, United States;Sunny intervals;88;80;Showers and t-storms;85;79;E;14;74%;88%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with a shower;55;44;Showers around, cold;50;43;NE;16;88%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;94;76;Partly sunny;86;79;SSW;14;73%;72%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;55;46;Mostly sunny;58;41;NNW;6;69%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;58;47;Overcast;65;53;E;4;50%;81%;3

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;55;48;Cool with rain;54;52;ENE;10;73%;89%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;91;83;Showers and t-storms;88;81;ENE;7;79%;86%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;53;A t-storm in spots;76;54;SSE;7;62%;64%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;72;58;Turning cloudy;73;62;WSW;7;40%;69%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;83;60;Partial sunshine;81;58;W;12;50%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;67;56;Breezy with some sun;64;43;NW;15;78%;31%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;78;71;Humid with some sun;83;65;WSW;7;61%;27%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;79;51;Clouds and sun;76;50;SE;6;39%;8%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;63;49;Spotty showers;64;55;ESE;8;63%;92%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;85;80;Partly sunny, breezy;86;79;ESE;17;79%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;86;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;WNW;4;81%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;86;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NE;7;73%;55%;10

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;Warm with some sun;84;60;NE;6;41%;12%;8

Perth, Australia;Low clouds;67;50;Sun and clouds;70;55;ENE;9;67%;48%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;94;79;A t-storm or two;96;79;SSW;6;73%;81%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;75;Increasingly windy;85;74;SE;17;79%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;5;58%;61%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;71;48;Mostly sunny;71;53;NNW;8;49%;43%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;Rain and a t-storm;64;55;ENE;8;83%;59%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;61;50;Periods of rain;67;51;E;8;65%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;Turning sunny;77;58;NE;8;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;74;Showers around;86;74;SE;6;77%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;52;44;Partly sunny;52;47;SW;9;69%;27%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;62;41;Mostly sunny;63;46;NE;10;48%;11%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;64;Plenty of sunshine;80;66;NNE;5;70%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;81;Sunny and hot;111;83;S;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;76;54;Inc. clouds;79;56;WNW;7;51%;13%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cool;57;39;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;ENE;9;40%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;67;55;Partly sunny, warmer;77;58;WSW;8;61%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Becoming cloudy;78;64;Thunderstorms;77;64;SW;5;85%;89%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a t-storm;86;78;Partly sunny;88;79;E;11;71%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;66;S;5;98%;92%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;85;57;Partly sunny;83;57;NNE;11;22%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;68;43;A little p.m. rain;58;43;SW;3;55%;83%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;N;5;76%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;75;59;A passing shower;76;57;NW;6;70%;66%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;65;48;Increasing clouds;64;51;NNW;6;61%;33%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;Rain and a t-storm;70;64;SW;7;73%;81%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;86;72;Cloudy and very warm;88;73;SSW;9;63%;78%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;86;79;A shower or t-storm;90;79;SE;3;73%;83%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;64;48;A t-storm in spots;62;43;WSW;12;64%;45%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;87;77;E;11;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and delightful;80;52;Mostly sunny;64;42;SSE;10;43%;11%;6

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;74;47;A little a.m. rain;61;51;WSW;12;65%;65%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;W;7;66%;62%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;59;43;Mostly sunny;60;44;E;10;50%;3%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;96;75;Very hot;97;71;E;7;25%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;81;59;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;N;8;48%;16%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;101;78;Sunny and very hot;99;79;NE;10;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;W;10;45%;5%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;72;52;Mostly sunny;76;54;ESE;6;47%;25%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;71;66;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;SSE;8;69%;61%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;75;54;Mostly cloudy;68;59;W;12;77%;75%;5

Tripoli, Libya;More sun than clouds;81;68;Sunshine and nice;77;63;ESE;9;62%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;79;59;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;SE;8;51%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;68;44;Increasingly windy;56;30;N;17;45%;59%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;65;48;Cloudy and cooler;56;47;ESE;5;60%;74%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;74;50;Periods of sun;71;55;NNW;10;50%;79%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;E;4;74%;65%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;61;43;A shower in the p.m.;65;47;NE;12;49%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;68;48;Turning cloudy;66;46;N;12;49%;34%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;58;54;Clearing;60;52;NNE;7;89%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;W;6;69%;76%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;Partly sunny;81;56;NE;4;31%;6%;11

