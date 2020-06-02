  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/06/02 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 100.00 Up 1.85
Jul 95.85 99.00 94.80 98.30 Up 2.00
Sep 97.75 100.60 96.75 100.00 Up 1.85
Dec 100.40 102.85 99.20 102.25 Up 1.70
Mar 102.70 105.00 101.40 104.45 Up 1.65
May 104.50 106.55 103.00 106.00 Up 1.65
Jul 106.00 108.00 104.40 107.45 Up 1.75
Sep 107.00 109.25 105.70 108.70 Up 1.80
Dec 108.75 110.85 107.25 110.30 Up 1.80
Mar 110.50 112.55 109.00 112.00 Up 1.85
May 111.05 113.05 110.15 113.05 Up 1.80
Jul 111.25 114.05 111.25 114.05 Up 1.80
Sep 113.10 115.05 112.20 115.05 Up 1.85
Dec 114.25 116.35 114.25 116.35 Up 1.85
Mar 115.90 117.75 115.90 117.75 Up 1.95