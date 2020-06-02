New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|100.00
|Up
|1.85
|Jul
|95.85
|99.00
|94.80
|98.30
|Up
|2.00
|Sep
|97.75
|100.60
|96.75
|100.00
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|100.40
|102.85
|99.20
|102.25
|Up
|1.70
|Mar
|102.70
|105.00
|101.40
|104.45
|Up
|1.65
|May
|104.50
|106.55
|103.00
|106.00
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|106.00
|108.00
|104.40
|107.45
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|107.00
|109.25
|105.70
|108.70
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|108.75
|110.85
|107.25
|110.30
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|110.50
|112.55
|109.00
|112.00
|Up
|1.85
|May
|111.05
|113.05
|110.15
|113.05
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|111.25
|114.05
|111.25
|114.05
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|113.10
|115.05
|112.20
|115.05
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|114.25
|116.35
|114.25
|116.35
|Up
|1.85
|Mar
|115.90
|117.75
|115.90
|117.75
|Up
|1.95