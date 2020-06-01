Manchester United's Odion Ighalo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Linzer ... Manchester United's Odion Ighalo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Linzer ASK and Manchester United in Linz, Austria, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until Jan. 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker’s loan deal on Monday.

Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in eight appearances for United before the coronavirus outbreak forced soccer to be suspended.

The Premier League is set to return on June 17. United also is still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

