A man, wearing a face mask and hood to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming p... A man, wearing a face mask and hood to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Opposition activists attend a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday,... Opposition activists attend a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

People, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, applaud to a speaker as they gather to give signatures in support of potential presidential... People, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, applaud to a speaker as they gather to give signatures in support of potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A woman, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks with her cart as people give their signatures in support for potential presidential... A woman, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks with her cart as people give their signatures in support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A man, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect against coronavirus, gathers signatures in support for potential presidential candidates in the upcom... A man, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect against coronavirus, gathers signatures in support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A man, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential el... A man, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 24, 2020, an opposition activist Nikolai Statkevich, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus... FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 24, 2020, an opposition activist Nikolai Statkevich, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures as he speaks to people gathered to sign up and support potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus. On Sunday, Nikolai Statkevich, one of Belarus' most prominent opposition figures, was detained while heading for a protest in Minsk. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A leading Belarus opposition politician was jailed Monday amid a crackdown on protesters who rallied against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election bid, rights activists said.

Lukashenko, who has relentlessly suppressed opposition and independent news media during more than a quarter-century in power, is seeking a new term in an election scheduled for Aug. 9.

Nikolai Statkevich, one of Belarus’ most prominent opposition figures, was handed a 15-day jail term Monday after taking part in Sunday's protest in the capital, Minsk, according to the Viasna rights group. Statkevich served six years in prison for involvement in protests after the 2010 election.

Viasna said that more than 50 opposition activists detained in recent days were to face courts in several parts of the country.

On Friday, popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky was detained during a rally in Grodno, the country’s fourth-largest city.