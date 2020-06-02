Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 1, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;13;84%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;42;32;Sunny and very warm;41;32;ESE;17;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;30;15;Partly sunny;31;17;WSW;17;28%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly cloudy;24;16;E;14;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;23;14;High clouds, warm;26;13;WNW;11;51%;6%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;17;8;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;SE;15;52%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Hazy and very hot;42;26;ESE;11;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;32;18;Sunny and very warm;30;13;N;14;31%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;7;Plenty of sun;20;6;SE;11;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;Heavy p.m. showers;23;14;SSE;12;66%;73%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;17;13;Windy in the morning;17;11;WSW;24;76%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and warm;41;25;Sunny and hot;43;25;NW;17;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;SSE;7;77%;69%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm around;29;21;WSW;14;70%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;10;67%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;23;17;Mostly cloudy;23;18;S;13;72%;16%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;30;16;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;15;26%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing, a t-storm;17;11;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;13;51%;36%;9

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;11;ENE;10;39%;44%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;18;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;ESE;9;69%;80%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;NW;8;51%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;Breezy with some sun;21;12;NW;22;48%;31%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, warm;26;13;Variable cloudiness;28;14;NW;6;38%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;22;12;A t-storm in spots;15;6;W;14;74%;73%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Pleasant and warmer;23;11;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;11;40%;14%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;16;6;N;10;71%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NE;10;35%;15%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;19;SW;12;45%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunshine;32;19;NNE;13;29%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;22;11;Some brightening;19;14;NNW;14;88%;53%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;27;17;Partial sunshine;27;17;SSE;6;64%;50%;12

Chennai, India;Some sun;37;29;A t-storm around;37;29;S;17;59%;64%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;19;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;22;SW;19;54%;62%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;13;70%;74%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sun;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;NNW;10;54%;17%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;26;23;Partial sunshine;26;23;N;22;75%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSE;12;63%;67%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy p.m. shower;29;24;A downpour;29;23;S;17;72%;77%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;36;27;A strong t-storm;35;23;NNE;8;57%;42%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;34;16;A t-storm in spots;32;15;S;12;28%;64%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;26;A strong t-storm;37;26;SE;16;68%;64%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Nice with sunshine;31;24;SSE;10;66%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;21;6;Mostly sunny;23;10;NNW;6;48%;65%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;NNE;10;25%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny;24;17;SW;6;72%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;28;Inc. clouds;36;28;SSE;13;55%;42%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;23;8;Sunny and delightful;23;7;ENE;9;43%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;15;79%;72%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;14;7;ENE;13;48%;13%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;36;24;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;7;74%;73%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;A shower;33;27;SSW;16;75%;86%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Turning sunny;31;24;ENE;18;55%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;23;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SW;9;74%;85%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;20;A shower or t-storm;29;20;NNE;11;68%;66%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;19;14;A passing shower;21;13;ENE;9;71%;66%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;26;A thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;14;70%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, hot;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;36;28;NNE;19;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;23;6;Hazy sun;23;4;NNW;6;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;13;Hazy sunshine;31;14;NNE;12;16%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;35;28;Partly sunny;34;29;SW;17;66%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain this morning;26;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;WSW;10;60%;43%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;44;27;Hazy sun and warm;43;28;N;12;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;14;6;Spotty showers;14;7;S;14;68%;72%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;20;63%;76%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;W;9;74%;71%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;14;77%;72%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;33;25;NNW;8;78%;78%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;-3;E;18;28%;7%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;73%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;21;17;Clouds and sun;19;17;SSE;13;82%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;17;Nice with some sun;23;16;WNW;11;73%;23%;11

London, United Kingdom;Lots of sun, nice;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;NE;11;46%;18%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny;29;19;S;9;48%;9%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;SSW;10;73%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;30;16;High clouds;29;15;WSW;8;38%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;28;High clouds;32;28;SW;14;70%;29%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;7;80%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;35;26;SE;10;55%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;12;7;A shower;15;10;W;14;74%;81%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and clouds;25;12;A t-storm in spots;26;12;NNE;12;45%;73%;8

Miami, United States;Sunny intervals;31;26;Showers and t-storms;29;26;E;23;74%;88%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with a shower;13;7;Showers around, cold;10;6;NE;25;88%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;35;24;Partly sunny;30;26;SSW;22;73%;72%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;13;8;Mostly sunny;14;5;NNW;10;69%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;15;8;Overcast;18;11;E;7;50%;81%;3

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;13;9;Cool with rain;12;11;ENE;16;73%;89%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;33;28;Showers and t-storms;31;27;ENE;11;79%;86%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;12;A t-storm in spots;25;12;SSE;11;62%;64%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;22;14;Turning cloudy;23;16;WSW;11;40%;69%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;28;16;Partial sunshine;27;14;W;19;50%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;19;13;Breezy with some sun;18;6;NW;24;78%;31%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Humid with some sun;29;18;WSW;11;61%;27%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;26;10;Clouds and sun;24;10;SE;10;39%;8%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;17;9;Spotty showers;18;13;ESE;14;63%;92%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;29;27;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;ESE;27;79%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;7;81%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;10;73%;55%;10

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Warm with some sun;29;15;NE;10;41%;12%;8

Perth, Australia;Low clouds;19;10;Sun and clouds;21;13;ENE;14;67%;48%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm or two;35;26;SSW;10;73%;81%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;24;Increasingly windy;29;24;SE;28;79%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;8;58%;61%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;Mostly sunny;22;12;NNW;12;49%;43%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;ENE;14;83%;59%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;16;10;Periods of rain;19;11;E;13;65%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Turning sunny;25;15;NE;13;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;23;Showers around;30;23;SE;9;77%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;11;7;Partly sunny;11;8;SW;14;69%;27%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;8;NE;17;48%;11%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;NNE;8;70%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Sunny and hot;44;28;S;13;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;12;Inc. clouds;26;13;WNW;11;51%;13%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cool;14;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;ENE;14;40%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;WSW;12;61%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Becoming cloudy;26;18;Thunderstorms;25;18;SW;8;85%;89%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a t-storm;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;E;18;71%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;S;8;98%;92%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;30;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NNE;18;22%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;6;A little p.m. rain;15;6;SW;5;55%;83%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;N;9;76%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;24;15;A passing shower;24;14;NW;10;70%;66%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Increasing clouds;18;11;NNW;10;61%;33%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Rain and a t-storm;21;18;SW;11;73%;81%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;30;22;Cloudy and very warm;31;23;SSW;15;63%;78%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;30;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SE;4;73%;83%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;18;9;A t-storm in spots;17;6;WSW;19;64%;45%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;E;18;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and delightful;26;11;Mostly sunny;18;6;SSE;15;43%;11%;6

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;23;8;A little a.m. rain;16;10;WSW;19;65%;65%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;W;11;66%;62%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;E;17;50%;3%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;36;24;Very hot;36;22;E;11;25%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;N;13;48%;16%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;38;26;Sunny and very hot;37;26;NE;17;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;W;16;45%;5%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;12;ESE;9;47%;25%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;22;19;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;SSE;13;69%;61%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly cloudy;20;15;W;20;77%;75%;5

Tripoli, Libya;More sun than clouds;27;20;Sunshine and nice;25;17;ESE;14;62%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;26;15;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;SE;13;51%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;20;7;Increasingly windy;13;-1;N;27;45%;59%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Cloudy and cooler;14;9;ESE;8;60%;74%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;23;10;Periods of sun;21;13;NNW;16;50%;79%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;E;7;74%;65%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;16;6;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;NE;19;49%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;20;9;Turning cloudy;19;8;N;19;49%;34%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;14;12;Clearing;16;11;NNE;12;89%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;W;10;69%;76%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;7;31%;6%;11

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather