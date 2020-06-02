  1. Home
Helicopter safety paramount as Taiwan's Han Kuang military drills near

Taiwan's Army Aviation Depot maintaining helicopter safety ahead of drills

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/02 10:56
Army repairmen inspect a SuperCobra helicopter's main rotor (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military drills are set to begin next month, the Army Aviation Depot, located in Tainan’s Guiren District, has been ensuring the army’s various helicopters are safe to fly.

Also known as the "Helicopter Medical Center," the depot is responsible for logistics and servicing the army’s rotorcraft, CNA reported on Tuesday (June 2). According to the Military News Agency, the army’s air brigades conduct flight training missions and live-fire exercises in northern, central, and southern Taiwan.

Formerly known as the Army Repair and Maintenance Brigade, it was renamed the Army Aviation Depot in 1994. After several organizational changes and adjustments, it was moved under Army Logistics Command in 2013.

The aviation depot has received multiple awards for its adherence to related safety standards and management, including the Ministry of Labor’s Five-star Award for occupational safety and health management and the National Development Council’s Golden File Award for file management.

Other tasks the depot oversees include main rotor upkeep and basic maintenance of electro-optical firing control systems for the Apache, SuperCobra, and Kiowa helicopters.
Taiwan
Apache helicopter
Army Aviation Depot
Taiwanese Army
Han Kuang military exercises
SuperCobra helicopter
Kiowa helicopter

