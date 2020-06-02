TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is seeing a resurgence of incidents involving contaminated baby formula, leading more than 60 enraged parents to call for justice.

A first-time mother from the city of Guanzhou asked for help in an online article last month, saying she had been told her newborn had developmental delay, among other issues, after being fed baby formula for six months at the recommendation of a doctor at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University.

The woman said the doctor, surnamed Chang, recommended “Beiertai” (貝兒呔) for her child, who was diagnosed with a milk protein allergy in June of last year. The doctor claimed the ingredients in the formula were imported and that the product was mostly recommended to allergic infants.

Her story soon circulated on Chinese online platforms, and it appears that many parents have shared the same experience. Their accounts indicate that babies have developed rickets, malnutrition, and other conditions after consuming formula produced by the brands Beiertai and Minashu (敏兒舒), wrote Liberty Times.

Doctors at a dozen hospitals in Guangzhou have been involved in the scandal, promoting these products to parents of the newborn victims, according to the report. Both products turned out to be solid beverages sold as milk power made by a single manufacturer based in the city.

An investigation is being conducted into the incidents. Last month, Hunan also reported a series of cases of defective baby milk, which resulted in infants exhibiting symptoms of rickets, a skeletal disorder caused by vitamin D deficiency that can lead to bone fractures and even intellectual disability.