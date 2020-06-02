TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There could not be a better time for deeper understanding," especially between China and the United States, Professor Fu-Kuo Liu (劉復國), director of National Chengchi University's (NCCU) Taiwan Center for Security Studies, said at a recent seminar titled "East Meets the West."

Held at the China Taoism Institute of Chih Nan Temple (指南宮) on May 22, the event centered on Taoist, Confucian, and Buddhist philosophies.

The temple was established in the eighth year of Qing Dynasty Emperor Guangxu’s rule (1644-1912) is situated on Chih Nan Mountain along the bank of the Jingmei River near the NCCU campus. Constructed in alignment with celestial bodies to reflect the connection between heaven and earth, Chih Nan Temple was meant to incorporate Buddhism, Confucianism, and Taoism.

During one of his many visits, Dr. Patrick Mendis — visiting professor of global affairs at NCCU — met with Kao Chao-wen (高超文), chairman of the Chih Nan Temple's governing committee. Upon their encounter, Chairman Kao invited Mendis to speak at the temple, with Liu eventually organizing the seminar with Mendis at the TCSS.

"He has often hiked to the temple and enjoyed the beautiful scenery," Liu said of Mendis.

The American scholar was a distinguished visiting professor of Sino-American relations at Peking University prior to arriving in Taiwan last year. He also served on the U.S. State Department's National Commission for UNESCO and is currently a Taiwan Fellow of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"His field of research is international affairs; however, Patrick has a deep personal interest in Chinese religious philosophy, astronomy, the Book of Changes, and the Bagua (the eight diagrams of Taoism)," explained Professor Liu. Mendis’s affinity for Chinese culture and history drew him to Chih Nan Temple many times to admire its architectural design and philosophical and religious elements dating back to the Qing Dynasty.

The academic introduced seminar attendees to a novel interpretation of the application of Tianxia ("All under Heaven") and its Taoist origins. His lecture, entitled "Tianxia: The cosmology and architectural designs of the national capitals of Beijing and Washington,” was drawn from his latest book, "Peaceful War, between China and the United States."

In his analysis of cross-cultural perceptions and images — generally known as "imagology," a branch of comparative literature — Mendis provided a unique perspective on the national identities of China and the United States and their relation to Taoism. He claimed the architectural designs of both countries’ capitals are based on hidden meanings and celestial symbols.

The Taoist science of geomancy (Feng Shui) is present in the layout and architectural design of the U.S. capital, said Mendis.

Washington, DC, is surrounded by the Pythagorean Y-shaped rivers, the Potomac and the Anacostia, and the central location between the two rivers is called the "Washington Beltway." The Beltway resembles the geographical pattern referred to by the Chinese as the "jade belt around the waist," explained Kao.

Mendis stated that both Washington, DC, and Beijing have cosmic connections. The positioning of the White House, the Capitol, and the Washington Monument resemble the celestial bodies of the Virgo constellation.

Similarly, the professor said Beijing’s Tiananmen Square complex with four palaces (Sun, Moon, Earth, and Heaven) and their directional alignment with the North Star (Polaris) forms a "heavenly nexus." Quoting from Confucius' "Analects," the professor added, "One who rules through the power of virtue is analogous to the North Star: it simply remains in its place and receives the homage of the myriad lesser stars."

Mendis evidently believes that although humans often choose to live according to the advantages of Heaven and Earth; ultimately, virtue must prevail. Without frugality, people cannot support themselves, families cannot thrive, and the country cannot endure. Frugality breeds honesty and virtue; the Tao is the principle of Heaven and Earth, and virtue is the manifestation of the Tao — “the Way.”

He and the Taoist scholars exchanged their views on religious culture and geomancy, among other issues. They agreed to continue their dialogue to achieve a deeper understanding of one another — an example of cross-cultural communication between the East and the West.

In response to the professor’s questions, the secretary of the Temple Research Center, Zhang Baole, "Book of Changes" ("I Ching") interpreter Chen Mao-Song, temple secretary Chi Chi-Hung, and researcher Wu Chung-Ming shared their perspectives on Taoist culture, cosmology, and Confucian ethics in relation to human affairs and national governance.

In his conclusion, Chairman Kao said that the environs of Chih Nan Temple can be described as a heavenly place, or more simply: a place of happiness. The temple's design and ecology of the Chi Nan mountainside were settled according to the guiding concepts of Taoism. "Its beautiful scenery and tranquil vicinity bring blessings to those who visit this historic, leading temple in Taiwan,” he said.

The author, an American Boren Scholar at the National Chengchi University, translated the original press release from Chinese to English and provided updates to the article.