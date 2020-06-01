FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the H... FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen. Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for donations to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they’ve already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country. The calls for funds come ahead of a UN donor conference, hosted virtually by Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the Nat... FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s rocked the nation in the week since has the potential to reshape Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection process. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Policeman push a photographer as protesters demonstrate Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Protests were held throughout the country over the ... Policeman push a photographer as protesters demonstrate Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being... Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. AMERICA RATTLED BY VIOLENCE, PANDEMIC With cities reeling by days of violent unrest, the U.S. heads into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and confidence shaken in its leadership.

2. POLICE CRITICIZED FOR USE OF FORCE IN PROTESTS Some are questioning whether tough police tactics against demonstrators are making the violence worse rather than quelling it.

3. WHAT’S GETTING RENEWED FOCUS Pressure on Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his running mate after the police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s followed.

4. ‘NO KNOCK’ WARRANTS FACE SCRUTINY More than two months after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, Louisville’s mayor suspends warrants that allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.

5. UN FORCED TO CUT AID TO YEMEN Some 75% of the world body’s programs in the war-torn nation have had to shut their doors or reduce operations, affecting food and health services.