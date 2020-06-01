  1. Home
Greece lifts its lockdown on hotels, pools, golf courses

By  Associated Press
2020/06/01 16:07
A worker wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant inside a classroom of a kindergarten in the suburb of Halandri, northern Athens, Friday, May 29...
A worker wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant inside a kindergarten in the suburb of Halandri, northern Athens, Friday, May 29, 2020. Greece ...
In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, medical staff and a coast officer wait for the the last local residents to be tested for coronavirus, on the Aegea...
A passenger wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, stands on the deck of a ferry as it approaches the Aegean Sea island of ...
A coast guard officer wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, walks on the dock as a ferry, right, leaves and another one ap...
A cat walks on fishermen's nets on the Aegean Sea island of Folegandros, Greece, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Greece restarted regular ferry services to i...
Medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conduct tests for the new coronavirus on the Aegean Sea island of Folegandros, Greece, on Mon...
Passengers wearing face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus disembark a ferry from Crete at the Piraeus port near Athens, on Monday, May 25, 2...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece lifted lockdown restrictions Monday for hotels, open-air cinemas, golf courses and public swimming pools as the country ramped up preparations for the crucial summer tourism season to start in two weeks. Primary school children also returned to class.

Strict public safety measures have kept Greece's COVID-19 infection rate low. The country has seen only 175 virus-related deaths, according to Health Ministry.

International flights with screening procedures will return to Athens and Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki starting on June 15, and will be expanded to the rest of the country on July 1.

Screening for arriving passengers will be based on an assessment by a European Union flight safety authority, with arrivals from low-infection countries being subjected only to random testing.

Year-round hotels were allowed to reopen Monday but many chose to remain closed until closer to the start of the tourism season, citing low bookings.

Other businesses were allowed to restart Monday, including campsites, wedding reception services, tattoo parlors and dating agencies.

