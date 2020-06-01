TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's national forest recreation areas are offering admission discounts and free parking to e-ticket holders, beginning on Monday (June 1) until the end of this year.

The bureau has begun selling e-tickets to 12 forest recreation areas and the Wulai Trolley (烏來台車) in Wulai, New Taipei City online. After ticket purchases, visitors with e-tickets will only have to show the QR Code on their cell phones to be admitted, the Forestry Bureau said in a press release.

The 12 national forest recreation areas are Taipingshan, Manyueyuan, Neidong, and Dongyanshan in northern Taiwan; Basianshan, Dasyueshan, and Aowanda in central Taiwan; Alishan, Shuangliou, and Kenting in southern Taiwan; and Jhihben, and Chihnan in eastern Taiwan. These forest recreation areas offer e-tickets holders up to 34 percent discounts, with eight of them (Taipingshan, Dongyanshan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Shuangliou and Chihnan) offering additional free parking.

E-tickets are the latest innovation the bureau has adopted in addition to mobile payments, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, EasyCard, and iPASS Card.

Visitors can purchase e-tickets to the forest recreation areas via Klook, KKday, or Lion Travel Service Co.

For more travel information about the forest recreation areas and their trails, please visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation website, the Forestry Bureau's Facebook account, or the Forestry Bureau's website.



(Forestry Bureau photos)