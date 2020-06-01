TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Monday (June 1) shared possible border control measures proposed by Taiwanese health experts and said the country would likely implement different policies for foreign visitors based on where they travel from.

During a panel discussion organized by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ho Chih-wei (何志偉), Chuang urged the Taiwanese public to adopt the habit of mask-wearing, especially since the country is on the brink of easing its border restrictions. He said the CECC is aware of the risk of allowing foreign travelers and that it would carry out the process gradually to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Chuang pointed out that the Taiwanese government is planning to apply different restrictions for travelers based on their countries of departure. He explained that visitors from "extremely low-risk" countries, such as New Zealand and Palau, would only be asked to self-monitor their health while those from "low-risk" countries like Vietnam and Brunei will be subject to a five-day quarantine.

Chuang said the risk labels for the countries would be adjusted regularly based on the development of their pandemic situation. He added that the CECC is seeking bilateral agreements with other countries to introduce similar travel restrictions for citizens from both sides, reported UDN.

During the conference, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) pediatrician Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) also stressed his belief that Taiwan is clear of coronavirus. He said domestic travel is highly encouraged, but shortening quarantine periods for international travelers may result in unidentified carriers of coronavirus.

Lee said a country's risk of coronavirus infections is determined by the number of its local cases and its testing capability. He advised the Taiwanese government to form travel bubbles or even a "safe travel alliance" with countries that have successfully controlled the spread of the deadly disease, reported CNA.