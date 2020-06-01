TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — I-Mei Foods Co. CEO Luis Ko (高志明) revealed Saturday (May 30) the company's plan to carry on its investments in Taiwan's biotechnology and set up biomedicine and macrobiotics centers across the island nation.

During an interview with CNA, Ko said I-Mei has stuck with the "the simpler the safer" concept throughout the years and applied it to biomedicines as well as macrobiotic food products. He said the company has continued its efforts in introducing Taiwanese farm produce to the international market and would like to showcase the country's capability in agricultural technology.

Optimistic about the potential of Taiwan's bio-economy, Ko stressed that biotechnology would be a determining factor in elevating I-Mei's efficiency and its long-term vision of providing high-quality and reliable services. He explained that the company's biomedical operations center in Taoyuan's Longtan District was only the first step and he hoped to install production lines in central and southern Taiwan as well.

Ko pointed out that I-Mei has invested approximately NT$1 billion (US$33 million) of smart equipment in its Longtan center and is planning to add another NT$10 billion on building ten-story bioresearch centers in the coming decade. He also hoped to establish 30 to 50 freeze-drying systems, which could be used to retain nutrients and natural flavors from fruit and vegetable products.

The food tycoon said the company's independent research development has reached maturity and is able to satisfy the demand of the Taiwanese market. However, he stressed that more factories would be needed for I-Mei to strengthen its image to global buyers.

Another emphasis the company has adopted was "zero waste," Ko added. He said that even eggshells have their uses and that many cosmetics are actually born out of agricultural waste.

Ko expressed his desire to generate added value for farm produce and as a result, improve Taiwanese farmers' income. He promised that I-Mei will continue to advocate for Taiwanese agriculture and "turn all waste into gold."