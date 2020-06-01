TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United Evening News (聯合晚報) announced on Monday (June 1) that they will be ceasing publication on Tuesday (6/2).

According to an announcement on UDN’s (聯合報) website, after 32 plus years of publication, the country’s only evening paper will no longer be in circulation. The evening paper cited changes in the way people consume news, the development of digital media, and the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic as reasons for the decision.

The paper said that its mission has been completed and thanked its readers for allowing the newspaper to go on for more than 10,000 days.

As for subscribers to the United Evening News, they will be given the option to either switch their subscription to other United Daily News Group publications or get a full refund.

The newspaper also said that all field reporters will remain at the company. In addition to the continued operations at UDN, the company also plans to launch new digital products in response to the changing media landscape.