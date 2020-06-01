  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Thailand's reopening is 'same-same but different'

By GEMUNU AMARASINGHE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/06/01 10:16
Monks wearing protective face masks stand outside the temple of the Emerald Buddha receiving alms from devotees at dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesda...
A police officer measures body temperatures of visitors entering a market area in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. People with body temperatu...
Shoppers walk through a disinfectant mist as they enter the Siam Paragon, an upmarket shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Shopp...
A mobile robot designed to measure body temperatures and provide live thermal images moves through a corridor of the Siam Paragon, an upmarket shoppin...
A health worker in protective clothing, right, demonstrates how to extract a saliva sample during a sample collection drive at a post office rooftop i...
Passengers wearing face masks stand in close proximity as they ride a canal boat during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 20,...
Barbers divided by a plastic partitions cut hair in a small shop in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, May 23, 2020. The Thai government continues to ease r...
Police officers on e-scooters ask a man on a park bench to wear his face mask at the Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 18, 2020. Thai par...
People jog past park seats cordoned off to prevent people gathering in groups at Lumpini Park Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 18, 2020. Thai parks have...
Customers eat in a food court at communal tables divided by plastic partitions in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Bangkok's beloved food hub...
A Siberian husky named Maximus swims at the Trail and Tail, a dog wellness center in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. During the current prot...
Wearing face shield, mask and gloves, an employee cleans a face mask vending machine at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, ...
Ponsawan Thongsawai, 12-years-old, participates in an online class from her bedroom, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Some schools in Thai...
Resident Buddhist monks of a monastic school, some with protective masks and face shields, are seated staggered as they practice distancing during a P...

BANGKOK (AP) — As Thailand’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to single digits most days over the past two weeks, authorities continue to ease restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

Previous routines are both familiar and new as Thais return to daily life.

Buddhist monks are in streets at dawn collecting alms, having added face masks to their garb. Businesses such as shopping malls have reopened, checking customers for fevers and dispensing sanitizing gel for their convenient use. Food courts and restaurants serve up their usual spicy delights, but diners must keep their distance from one another.

It’s a case of “same-same but different,” as a saying popular with locals and tourists goes.