Taiwan issues travel warning for US amid protests against police brutality

Warning issued after protests across US escalate, authorities embark on brutal crackdown

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/01 10:05
Protesters in US rally against police brutality after murder of George Floyd. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (May 31) issued a travel warning for several U.S. states where protests against police brutality been escalating since late May.

Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio are among the states listed by the MOFA in the latest travel warning, which advises people to avoid non-essential trips to these states. Taiwan already issued a travel warning for North America in mid-March due to the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada.

Major cities across the U.S. West Coast have seen protests, sometimes violent, against police brutality in response to the murder of African American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Dozens of major cities have been placed under curfew, and military police have been deployed to quell the protests.

MOFA has reminded Taiwanese to look out for their safety if they visit areas where protests are taking place. They are advised to contact the Taiwanese Representative Office in Chicago should they have an emergency.
